No. 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) used a perfect third quarter to help capture its fifth GEICO Nationals title since 2013, defeating No. 3 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) 62-52 in Saturday's championship game. The Eagles executed their offense flawlessly after halftime, outscoring the Buffaloes 28-17 while shooting 12-of-12 from the field on 12 assists.

Trailing 51-38 entering the fourth quarter, the Buffaloes opened the period on a 9-2 run that cut the Eagles deficit to six points with 4:23 remaining. Kevin Boyle's team responded, however, with a 6-0 run of its own to close the door on a Sunrise comeback.

Montverde Academy (24-1) has won the most GEICO Nationals titles in event history, winning in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

The Eagles have won 49 of their previous 50 games dating back to the start of last season and finished the season series with a 3-1 edge over Sunrise Christian Academy.

Montverde was paced by a trio of double-digit scorers as Michigan signee Caleb Houstan had a game-high 16 points, Baylor signee Langston Love chipped in 13 points, seven assists and five assists, and Creighton pledge Ryan Nembhard finished with 12 points, seven assists and three rebounds.

Michigan State signee Jaden Akins had a team-high 14 points for Sunrise Christian Academy (21-4).

