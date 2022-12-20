Top-ranked sophomore Cameron Boozer dropped 19 points with 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals Monday to lead No. 7 Columbus (Miami) past Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) 65-56 in the City of Palms Classic quarterfinals.

Columbus (7-1) advanced to Tuesday's semifinal where the Explorers take on No. 3 Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) while Myers Park (6-2) looks to rebound against No. 15 Lake Highlands (Dallas).

A slow-moving first half saw 40 points scored between the two teams as Columbus held onto a 21-19 advantage at the intermission as the first 16 minutes saw six lead changes.

Boozer came out of the locker room with a quick basket before picking up his second foul two minutes into action. ...

