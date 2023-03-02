In Georgia's headlining Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinal contest Wednesday night, Wheeler (Marietta) knocked off McEachern (Powder Springs) 79-71 behind strong efforts from USC signees Arrinten Page and Isaiah Collier.

Page tallied a game-high 25 points while top-ranked Class of 2023 prospect Collier finished with 24 points in the victory.

The battle between top 50 nationally-ranked teams saw the Wildcats of Wheeler go on a 13-0 run spanning the final minutes of the second quarter into the opening minutes of the third quarter that made the difference in the contest as the lead flipped from 29-28 McEachern late in the first half to 41-29 Wheeler mid-way through the third period.

The Wildcats carried the momentum through the end of the third quarter as they closed with six unanswered points to give themselves a 56-42 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Wheeler (25-6) opened up the fourth quarter with a basket to extend their advantage to 16 points but the Indians battled back to cut the deficit to five points multiple times down the stretch before running out of time to complete the comeback.

A closely contested first half saw the Wildcats of Wheeler take an 18-16 advantage at the end of the first quarter and a 32-29 lead into the half. ...

