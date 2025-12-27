RALEIGH, N.C. — Washington (N.C.) escaped with a 78-74 victory over Reidsville (N.C.) on Friday at the John Wall Holiday Invitational to snap the nation's longest winning streak at 63 games.

The Pam Pack led from wire-to-wire in the contest, although the Rams cut the deficit to 72-71 with 1:12 remaining in the contest before Washington converted 1 of 2 free throws before a transition layup made things 75-71.

Washington jumped out to a 17-10 lead after the first period, stretched its margin to 36-20 at the half and maintained a 60-52 at the end of the third quarter.Reigning North Carolina MaxPreps Player of the Year Dionte Neal, a UNC-Greensboro signee, finished with 42 points in the game despite the loss. ...

