Many of the states across high school basketball have powered through their 2020-21 seasons as 43 states and the District of Columbia have kicked off their seasons (complete list below), while Virginia was the first state to complete state tournament play last week.

Alabama and Mississippi were the first two states to begin on Nov. 5, while other states have still yet to begin their 2020-21 campaigns.

Delays and ongoing changes have been a common theme in high school basketball as many notable tournaments have been canceled, including the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions, City of Palms Classic, Chick-fil-A Classic, 'Iolani Classic, John Wall Holiday Invitational and Spalding Hoophall Classic.

The McDonald's All-American Game was also recently called off for the second consecutive year.

Although these cancellations created challenges for many programs who use these events as staples of their national-schedule, adjustments were made to make the best of the situation for many top-tier teams.

As the COVID-19 surge blankets the country and state associations continue to evaluate a safe path to resuming athletics, schedule changes continue to happen.

Some examples include California, New Mexico and Oregon delaying their seasons until the spring. ...

