High school basketball's leading scorer Tommy Murr of Alabama closing in on 5,000 career points
Lipscomb University commit broke Alabama mark in November, tops nation with 45.2 average.
Video: Tommy Murr goes off for 49 points
Lindsay Lane standout leads the nation in scoring, holds Alabama record for most career points.
The nation's leading scorer, Tommy Murr of Lindsay Lane Christian Academy (Athens, Ala.), broke another Alabama record last month.
The 6-foot-2 senior is averaging 45.2 points per contest for the Lions.
Murr made headlines Nov. 30 at the Lighthouse Classic, hitting just above his average with 46 against New Site (Miss.) to break the AHSAA career scoring record with 4,659 points. He eclipsed the previous mark of 4,555 points set by Jeremy Monceaux of Parkway Christian, who played from 1998-2002.
"It's an honor, when you think about all the great players that have played in the history of Alabama basketball. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
MaxPreps/WBCA Players of the Week - Week 2
MaxPreps/WBCA High School Players of the Week announced December 8, 2019.
-
Preview: Montverde Academy vs. DeMatha
Storied high school basketball programs clash in a showdown that features a dozen Top 100 prospects.
-
Top 25 girls basketball rankings
Atlanta team becomes second straight No. 1 to fall; Eagles fly to top with win over Sierra...
-
Top 25 high school basketball rankings
Paul VI moves up four spots after taking down previous No. 2 IMG Academy at the National High...
-
Weekend Hoops Recap: IMG Academy goes down
National High School Hoops Festival, Hoophall West and Chicago Elite Classic headlined crazy...
-
Top 25 basketball scoreboard
No. 4 Prolific Prep blows out No. 21 Hillcrest Prep 88-71 and No. 19 Sunrise Christian Academy...