High school basketball's leading scorer Tommy Murr of Alabama closing in on 5,000 career points

Video: Tommy Murr goes off for 49 points

Lindsay Lane standout leads the nation in scoring, holds Alabama record for most career points.

The nation's leading scorer, Tommy Murr of Lindsay Lane Christian Academy (Athens, Ala.), broke another Alabama record last month.

The 6-foot-2 senior is averaging 45.2 points per contest for the Lions.

Murr made headlines Nov. 30 at the Lighthouse Classic, hitting just above his average with 46 against New Site (Miss.) to break the AHSAA career scoring record with 4,659 points. He eclipsed the previous mark of 4,555 points set by Jeremy Monceaux of Parkway Christian, who played from 1998-2002.

"It's an honor, when you think about all the great players that have played in the history of Alabama basketball.

