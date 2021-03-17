MaxPreps is your home for high school boys basketball state playoff coverage.

After seeing most of the state tournaments canceled last season due to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic, most states were able to get back in the gym and complete their seasons — even though some were abbreviated.

Find tournaments in your state here. Read on for a look at title game results from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

2020-21 girls basketball state champions



7A — Hoover def. Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville), 61-376A — Hazel Green def. Carver Montgomery (Montgomery), 49-415A — Carver Birmingham (Birmingham) def. Mae Jemison (Huntsville), 78-694A — Rogers (Florence) def. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com