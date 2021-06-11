The 2021 Southern Section girls basketball season was memorable even before the Open Division championship game. Second-seed Mater Dei's thrilling 83-80 overtime win at top seed Centennial Thursday made it memorable for all the right reasons.

Nalani White drilled a wide-open 3-pointer from the right wing at the buzzer lifting the Monarchs to a fantastic victory in a game that lived up to all the hype between undefeated teams.

A putback gave Centennial a 78-77 lead with 50 seconds left, a three-pointer by the Monarchs 10 seconds left gave them an 80-78 lead before the Huskies tied it 10 seconds later. ...

