California is home to some of the greatest high school girls basketball players in history, including Cheryl Miller, Lisa Leslie, Diana Taurasi, Sabrina Ionescu and this year's MaxPreps National Player of the Year JuJu Watkins. So which one holds the state record for highest single-season scoring average? The answer is none of the above.



That belongs to Audrey Harris, who averaged 46.3 for Faith Christian (Yuba City) in 2022. Her mark is one of 200 records MaxPreps has compiled as part of a list of the scoring leaders in each state. Harris's place on the list shows that it's not always the most highly recruited or widely renowned players who set state records.



That's not to say that there aren't prominent names among the 200 records listed. ...

