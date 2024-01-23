The McDonald's All America Game returns to Houston for the second straight year as the best high school girls basketball players from around the country meet April 2 for the 47th annual event. On Tuesday, the 24-player roster was announced.



Eight players on the MaxPreps Preseason All-America Team made the roster, including first-teamers Jaloni Cambridge of Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.), Joyce Edwards of Camden (S.C.) and Kennedy Smith of Etiwanda (Calif.).

Three players from No. 2 Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) were selected – Kayleigh Heckel, Kate Koval and Syla Swords.

No. 5 Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.) was the only other school with multiple selections as UCLA commit Kendall Dudley and Zania Socka earned the nod.

Sarah Strong of Grace Christian (Sanford, N.C.) and Mackenly Randolph of Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) are the only uncommitted McDonald's All Americans.

USC has three commits on the McDonald's roster with Smith, Heckel and Avery Howell of Boise (Idaho). ...

