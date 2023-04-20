In leading Holliday (Texas) to a No. 1 ranking in the Small Town Top 25 and the school's first Texas state championship, Jalynn Bristow has been selected as the MaxPreps Small Town America Player of the Year.



The Iowa State commit not only earned Class 3A tournament MVP honors, but was also crowned as Miss Basketball in Texas — regardless of division — by Dave Campbell's Basketball. She averaged nearly 26 points per 14 rebounds during Holliday's 34-3 season.

Among the players named, nearly a dozen were named the player of the year in their respective states. Four players — Haven Ford, McKinna Brackens, Jenna Lawrence and Jocelyn Medina — all make their second appearance.

Read on for a look at all 25 players who have been selected by MaxPreps as the best high school basketball players in the nation who play in small towns. ...

