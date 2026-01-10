Ontario Christian (Ontario, Calif.) outlasts Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) 96-87 in double overtime in the MaxPreps Game of the Week, which was held at the Kay Yow Showcase at Mater Dei high school in Santa Ana, Calif.

Kaleena Smith, the top-ranked junior in the nation, was sensational in the victory for the Knights as she poured in a game-high 50 points, including the team's final nine points.

Smith was 18 of 38 from the floor with five three-pointers and made nine of ten from the free throw line while also tallying five rebounds, four steals and three assists.She sent the game to overtime by hitting a pair of free throws with four seconds left in regulation, which saw the Knights overcame a 12-point second-half deficit.

Sophomore Tatianna Griffin was dominant on the glass for Ontario Christian, pulling down 18 rebounds to go along with her 20 points.

University of Iowa commit McKenna Woliczko was terrific for Archbishop Mitty, finishing with 25 points and 15 rebounds in the losing effort. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com