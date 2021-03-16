Four of the top 15 girls basketball teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 have been invited to the 2021 GEICO High School Basketball Nationals to be played April 2-3 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Ft. Myers, Fla.

The April 2 semifinal games will be broadcast on ESPNU with action starting at 10:30 a.m. as No. 1 Lake Highland Prep (Orlando, Fla.) battles No. 10 Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.). The second semifinal is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. (ET) featuring No. 15 Fremont (Plain City, Utah) against No. 2 Westlake (Atlanta).The winners face off on ESPN2 at 10 a.m. ...

