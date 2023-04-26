Texas is known for its high school football, but it's pretty good in girls basketball, too. Just take a look at all of the Texas coaches on the MaxPreps list of the all-time winningest high school girls basketball coaches.



Texas has the Nos. 1 and 2 spots with all-time wins leaders in Leta Andrews and Joe Lombard. They also have Rhonda Farney, who is at No. 4 and rising. Add in Jerry English at No. 7 and Cathy Self-Morgan at No. 9 and Texas has five of the all-time winningest coaches in high school girls basketball history.



MaxPreps has compiled a comprehensive list of all coaches we could find with 700 or more wins.

