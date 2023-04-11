There's a certain sense of irony when it comes to the 100-game win streak by Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis, Mo.), which is easily the longest active high school girls basketball win streak in the nation.



For one, the Red Knights' streak is nearly double the second-longest streak in the nation. Ellensburg (Wash.) comes in at No. 2 with 51 wins in a row. No. 3 is Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.) with 36.



But Incarnate Word Academy's 100-game win streak isn't the longest all-time streak in state history. Or even the second longest. Marshfield (Mo.) won 102 in a row from 1987 to 1990 while Strafford (Mo.) holds the longest streak in Missouri history with 123 in a row from 2016 to 2019. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com