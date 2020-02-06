High school girls basketball National Player of the Year Watch List

Video: UConn signee Paige Bueckers highlights

Hopkins star is one of 11 on Player of the Year Watch List.

Early February is a perfect time to take a look at the candidates for girls basketball MaxPreps National Player of the Year honors.

Though Paige Bueckers has done nothing to mar the shine on her reputation as the top player in the country, the emergence of La Jolla Country Day and Te-Hina Paopao (who was coming back from an ACL last year) has tightened up the race. Of course, things could change dramatically in the final weeks of the season, so any one of the outstanding players on the list below could stake a claim for the award with a great stretch run.

Note, however, that our choice will not only reflect individual achievements, but also team success, and will take into account only the 2019-20 high school season. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com