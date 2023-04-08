No. 7 Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.) hit crucial free throws and got enough stops down the stretch to outlast No. 16 Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) 50-46 on Saturday to win its second straight State Champions Invitational title.

The Quakers built a 14-point haltime lead only to see it all but evaporate during a third quarter that saw the Utah 6A champion outscore Sidwell 15-2 to cut the edge to 33-30. But Lone Peak (24-4) wasn't able to take the lead as Sidwell Friends used a smothering trap to keep the Knights at arm's length.

Junior Kendall Dudley, a recent UCLA commit, led the way for Sidwell Friends (30-3) with 21, while BYU commit Kailey Woolston had 28 for Lone Peak. ...

