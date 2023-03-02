Zoe Brooks scored 33 points Wednesday but none bigger than her final two at the buzzer as No. 7 St. John-Vianney (Holmdel, N.J.) held on to beat No. 9 Paul VI (Haddonfield, N.J.) 63-61 in a Garden State battle of MaxPreps Top 25 teams.

With 18.8 seconds left in a tie game, Brooks brought the ball up court before an entry pass at the elbow set up the return pass with time winding down. She drove the lane and hit a shot in the paint falling away to the left that found the bottom of the net as time expired.

Brooks, the North Carolina State commit and McDonald's All American, had been out the previous two games with a foot injury and turned in a Willis Reed-worthy performance, willing SJV back from a 12-point halftime deficit to advance the Lancers to the state Non-Public A title game against Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington Township). ...

