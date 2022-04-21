Audrey Harris not only had the highest single-game point total in the nation in 2021-22, the Faith Christian (Yuba City, Calif.) girls basketball player also had the second highest on her way to averaging 46.3.



The scoring average is tied for the fourth highest national average of all-time and it topped the next highest average this year by nearly seven points. Harris posted 65 points against Valley Christian (Roseville) on Feb. 3 and then had 62 points on Feb. 23 in the second meeting against Valley Christian. Harris's performance tops MaxPreps list of all girls basketball players who scored 50 or more points during the recent season.



Harris scored 50 or more points six times on the season. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com