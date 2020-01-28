High school player sinks miracle half-court shot while falling out of bounds

If a standout highlight from a high school basketball game doesn't come from a highly sought-after recruit dominating opponents, it usually means that the play is nothing short of miraculous. This was exactly the case with a kid named Storm Jipson, who made a 3-pointer that was so incredible, it would drop the jaw of players at any level of the game.

With the clock winding down in the first quarter, Jipson chased after a loose ball that was batted away from his basket, picked the ball up with his right hand and chucked it right at the net to get the shot off before time expired, all while falling out of bounds. By some divine force, the ball somehow made it to the bottom of the net and it caused fans of both teams to erupt.

Neither team's fans could really believe what they saw, according to Bridget Shea, the person who filmed this play. In an interview with For The Win, Shea noted that the group closest to her was made up of fans of Edward Little High, Jipson's school, and the other side of the gym held fans of the opposing Windham High School, the home team. She also said she only wished she panned to the bench of Edward Little, Jipson's high school, since their reaction was especially enjoyable.

The shot apparently jump-started a run for Edward Little, and led the Maine team to a 55-35 victory.