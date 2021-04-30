Greyhounds are known as the champion of sprinters in the canine world, and that's proving to be the case for the Carmel (Ind.) Greyhounds as well. With three state championships in the winter, Carmel sprinted past the rest of the schools in the nation to take over the top spot in the latest MaxPreps Cup Winter Rankings.



The MaxPreps Cup is an effort to rank the top high school athletic programs in the country. Points are awarded for state championships, state runner-up finishes and national rankings. Points are awarded based on popularity of sport, based on participation numbers, the size of the state, the size of schools in a playoff division and the number of teams participating in that playoff division.



As is usually the case, Carmel won state championships in girls swimming and boys swimming. ...

