High school state tournaments, postseason showcases canceled, spring suspended amid coronavirus concerns

Video: State title, no fans

Watch 12th-ranked Scotlandville win 4th straight Louisiana title last week.







Updated 1:30 p.m., March 21



As the gravity of the coronavirus pandemic becomes clearer, adjustments to winter high school sports championship events throughout the country were made and now spring seasons appear in peril.

Last week, four of the nation's most high-profile basketball postseason events announced plans to cancel or postpone. The Jordan Brand Classic, McDonald's All-American Games, Nike Hoop Summit and GEICO Nationals all look unlikely to take place in 2020.

The Jordan Brand Classic, Nike Hoop Summit and McDonald's All-American Games elected to cancel while GEICO Nationals is considering postponing. ...

