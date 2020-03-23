Highest single-game boys high school basketball totals from each year since 1906

Video: Mikey Williams freshman highlights

See the San Ysidro star in action.

With the coronavirus shutting down many of the state high school basketball tournaments across the country, the 2019-20 basketball season has come to an end.

Freshman Mikey Williams of San Ysidro finishes the season with the single-game high point total for the season with his 77-point effort in December.Utilizing the tremendous research by P.S. Luchter on his extensive sports website luckyshow.org, MaxPreps has put together a list of the top single-game scoring performance for each season dating back to 1906. Note that not all of the high schools on the list are still in existence....

