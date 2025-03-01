Aaliyah Chavez closed her illustrious career by leading Monterey (Lubbock, Texas) to its first state title in 44 years, beating Liberty Hill (Texas) 64-35 in the Class 5A Division II finals in San Antonio on Saturday.

The No. 1 player in the Class of 2025 didn't put up prodigious scoring numbers on Saturday, as she's done most of her four seasons. She didn't need to as the Plainsmen got balanced scoring and used a 17-2 second quarter outburst to create separation.

Chavez, who was doubled and triple-teamed much of the game, finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com