No. 9 Sunnyslope (Phoenix, Ariz.) captured the Hoophall West traditional bracket championship with a 61-59 victory over No. 5 Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) Saturday night paced by 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists from four-star junior Darius Wabbington.

Wabbington earned tournament MVP honors after averaging 21.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest across three games. In the title game he shot he shot 8 of 12 from the field, 2 of 2 from 3-point range and 5 of 5 from the free throw line.

The 6-foot-10 center, regarded as the No. 24 overall prospect in the Class of 2027 according to On3 industry rankings, is coming off a strong showing to guide the Vikings to the title at the Classic at Damien the week prior. ...

