Top-ranked senior prospect Tyran Stokes pumped in 31 points, eight rebounds and six steals to guide No. 6 Rainier Beach (Seattle, Wash.) to an 81-60 season-opening victory over Renton on Wednesday.

Rainier Beach used a strong second quarter to pull away and never look back, outscoring Renton 23-10 in the stanza to take a 33-26 advantage into the half after falling behind 16-10 at the end of the first period.

The Vikings continued their momentum in the second half and methodically stretched the lead to 53-42 at the end of the third quarter before pouring things on in the final frame.Aside from the obvious Stokes headlines, Wednesday night's contest also marked the debut of highly-regarded freshman J.J. ...

