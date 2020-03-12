How the coronavirus is affecting high school basketball championships across the country

Video: Top basketball plays of the week

See the best action from Week 9.

As the gravity of the coronavirus pandemic becomes clearer, the cancellation, postponement or adjustments to winter high school championship events is increasing daily.

Thursday morning, the California Interscholastic Federation just announced it had cancelled its 40th annual state championships that were set to be played Friday and Saturday in Sacramento. Release

March Madness won't allow fans into arenas and the NBA has suspended its season after several players tested positive for the virus, so it makes sense that prep basketball nationwide should taking drastic measures as well.

The difficulty comes, however, as this is the time when most states are about to crown champions. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com