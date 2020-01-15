How to Watch: 36th annual Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions
No. 3 Oak Hill Academy and No. 11 Paul VI headline annual Missouri tourney that's one of high school basketball's biggest draws.
Video: MLK basketball weekend preview
MaxPreps Basketball Editor Jordan Divens breaks down this weekend's action.
The Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions tips off action of its 36th year Thursday with four exciting first-round matchups.
The well-attended event at Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo. draws some of the largest crowds in high school hoops, as a new attendance record was set in 2017 with 10,729 fans in a single day.
WATCH BASS PRO TOC SEMIFINALS AND FINALS: CBSSports
Missouri power Vashon (St. Louis) is led by 4-star Kentucky pledge Cam'ron Fletcher and talented 3-star guard Kobe Clark. The Wolverines enter the event at 9-3, boasting impressive victories over Briarcrest Christian (Eads, Tenn.) (twice), Simeon (Chicago) and Roman Catholic (Philadelphia). ...
