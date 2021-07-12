The Nike EYBL Peach Jam begins play this week and the high school basketball star power will be out in force at the premier AAU event. Big names like Jalen Duren, Emoni Bates, Amari Bailey and Bronny James will takes the court over the tournament's two weeks.

Eight of the Top 10 prospects in the Class of 2022 are headlined by top-ranked prospect Duren of Team Final and No. 2 ranked senior prospect Bates of Bates Fundamentals. Bailey, the Class of 2022's third-ranked prospect, is expected to be joined by James, as the son of NBA legend LeBron James looks to continue his development after missing time due to a torn meniscus in February.

Seven of the Top 10 prospects in the Class of 2023 will also make appearances headlined by top-ranked junior D.J. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com