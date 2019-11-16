How to Watch: High school basketball power Sierra Canyon to play on ESPN 15 times this season

Video: Sierra Canyon ready for 2019-20

Trailblazers aiming for three-peat state championships.



ESPN is going all in on the Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) basketball team this season, broadcasting 15 games across its family of networks during the 2019-20 season.



The NFHS Network will also stream four of those games, beginning Nov. 21 with a game against Montgomery (San Diego).



FloHoops will be streaming the team's game against defending Texas state champion Duncanville at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest on Nov. 30.



Sierra Canyon is California's back-to-back Open Division state champion and may have assembled its most star-studded roster to date with Bronny James, Ziaire Williams, Zaire Wade, Brandon Boston Jr. ...

