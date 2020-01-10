How to Watch: No. 11 Rancho Christian versus No. 17 Sierra Canyon
Southern California powers collide again 12 days after Eagles beat the Trailblazers in finals of The Classic at Damien.
Video: Sierra Canyon/Rancho Christian Dec. 30, 2019
View slideshow of images from Rancho Christian's 85-81 overtime victory.
The popular traveling show that is Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) boys basketball hopes to get back on track Saturday after hitting a speed bump recently against a now fierce Southern California rival.
The Trailblazers, whose roster includes three 5-star players and the sons of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, had their 14-game win streak to start the season — 26 games overall — snapped Dec. 30 with an 85-81 overtime loss to Rancho Christian (Temecula) in The Classic at Damien finals.
It was the second loss in two seasons to the Eagles, who features the nation's No. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Top 10 basketball players of the 2010s
Ben Simmons, Michael Porter Jr., Jabari Parker lead list of best hoop players in 2010s.
-
MaxPreps/WBCA Players of the Week - Week 4
MaxPreps/WBCA High School Players of the Week announced January 5, 2019.
-
Top 25 girls basketball rankings
Post-holiday tournament action calms before MLK showcases, league games stir pot again.
-
Top 25 basketball scoreboard
Thursday night features a pair of contests between ranked opponents in the Washington Catholic...
-
Top 25 high school basketball rankings
Minnehaha Academy, Huntington Prep and Scotlandville jump into rankings after big wins.
-
Top 25 basketball scoreboard
Briarcrest Christian shocks No. 4 IMG Academy 32-22 in Memphis.