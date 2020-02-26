How to Watch: No. 16 Sierra Canyon vs. Mater Dei in CIF Southern Section final
Trailblazers look continue recent dominance, while Monarchs hope to build on historic success in Friday showdown.
Video: Sierra Canyon highlights
See the nation's most star-studded team in action.
The stage is set for Friday's highly anticipated CIF Southern Section Open Division title game between No. 16 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth) and Mater Dei (Santa Ana).
Tip is set for 8:30 p.m. PT at Long Beach State's Walter Pyramid.
HOW TO WATCH: Live stream via Fox Sports West
Fans can also follow the scoring live via MaxPreps below.
The matchup presents a contrast in styles as Mater Dei runs a balanced, fundamentally-sound offensive attack with six players averaging eight or more points per game. Sierra Canyon counters with a high-flying, run and gun style centered around 5-star prospects Brandon Boston Jr. ...
