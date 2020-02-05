How to Watch: No. 16 Sierra Canyon vs. No. 18 Long Island Lutheran headlines Metro Classic
Jonathan Kuminga, Brandon Boston Jr., Ziaire Williams, Andre Curbelo among headlining names at New Jersey tournament.
Video: Top 25 high school basketball rankings
Upsets shuffle teams in Top 10.
The 2020 Metro Classic tips off action Friday with four nationally ranked teams and 13 games spanning the course of two days in New Jersey.
The talent-filled event features No. 16 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), No. 18 Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.), No. 19 Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.) and No. 21 Camden (N.J.) on Feb. 7-8 in Toms River, N.J.
HOW TO WATCH: All games streamed live on ESPN or BallerTV
Jonathan Kuminga is expected to return from injury to lead Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) against West Virginia powerhouse Huntington Prep and Sierra Canyon battles Gill St. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
