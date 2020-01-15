How to Watch: Spalding Hoophall Classic
Martin Luther King Jr. weekend showcase features 28 5-star prospects and 11 nationally ranked teams over four days of action.
Video: MLK basketball weekend preview
MaxPreps Basketball Editor Jordan Divens breaks down this weekend's action.
Star power will shine bright at the Spalding Hoophall Classic as more than two dozen 5-star prospects take the Blake Arena court in Springfield, Mass., over a busy Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.
The premiere showcase event features 11 teams ranked in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings along with seven of the Top 10 prospects in the senior class, according to 247sports.
And along with the intriguing on-court storylines of the 19th edition of the Hoophall Classic, there could be some celebrity appearances as the sons of NBA legends LeBron James and Dwyane Wade along with the brother of reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo all are in action.
HOW TO WATCH: All games streamed live on ESPN or FloHoops
National competition begins Saturday with a number of intriguing matchups headlined by showdowns between Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) and Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.), No. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Previewing Flyin' to the Hoop in Ohio
No. 6 Grayson, No. 15 Prolific Prep, No. 23 Huntington Prep among those scheduled Friday-Monday...
-
Bass Pro Tournament of Champions preview
No. 3 Oak Hill Academy and No. 11 Paul VI headline annual Missouri tourney that's one of high...
-
Top 25 girls basketball rankings
Long weekend of showcases should provide shakeup before league season gets underway.
-
Top 25 basketball scoreboard
Martin Luther King weekend is crucial time for ranked teams as Spalding Hoophall Classic, Bass...
-
Top 25 high school basketball rankings
Mater Dei, Collinsville and Lee enter during calm week as several big tournaments promise movement...
-
Sierra Canyon gets revenge on Rancho
Trailblazers get back on track after losses in two of their last three outings.