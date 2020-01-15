How to Watch: Spalding Hoophall Classic

Video: MLK basketball weekend preview

MaxPreps Basketball Editor Jordan Divens breaks down this weekend's action.

Star power will shine bright at the Spalding Hoophall Classic as more than two dozen 5-star prospects take the Blake Arena court in Springfield, Mass., over a busy Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

The premiere showcase event features 11 teams ranked in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings along with seven of the Top 10 prospects in the senior class, according to 247sports.

And along with the intriguing on-court storylines of the 19th edition of the Hoophall Classic, there could be some celebrity appearances as the sons of NBA legends LeBron James and Dwyane Wade along with the brother of reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo all are in action.

HOW TO WATCH: All games streamed live on ESPN or FloHoops







National competition begins Saturday with a number of intriguing matchups headlined by showdowns between Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) and Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.), No. ...

