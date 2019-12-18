Illinois high school officials investigating claims of racist chants during girls basketball game
A visiting team claims that they were on the receiving end of racist and body-shaming chants and slurs
The Illinois High School Association is conducting an investigation into claims that student fans hurled racist and body-shaming chants and slurs at the opposing team at a recent girls high school basketball game. According to WLS-TV, fans of St. Edward Catholic School in Elgin, Illinois subjected players in the Bishop McNamara Catholic School team to those insults.
WLS-TV also reports that St. Edward fans made animal noises towards a black Bishop McNamara player.
"Whale sounds and monkey sounds and all that, and nothing is done? That's unacceptable," Bishop McNamara football and track coach J.J. Hollis said, who attended the game. "One of them is racially insensitive and the other one is just like, insensitive toward her body."
Hollis revealed that the school did tell fans to stop the chants over the public address system, but he didn't believe that the plea was enough. The football and track coach said that the St. Edward students didn't stop the chants throughout the game.
Terry Granger, who is the principal at Bishop McNamara, also doesn't think that St. Edward administrators took the chants as seriously as they should've. None of the St. Edward fans were ejected from the gym for their actions.
St. Edward superintendent and principal Brian Tekampe did send a letter to Bishop McNamara apologizing for the fans behavior and even issued a public statement in which he said that the behavior was unacceptable.
"We condemn racism and discriminatory behavior against all people in any form," Tekampe said. "We find the behavior to be very disturbing and counters our schools values and beliefs."
The Illinois High School Association is still investigating the situation and St. Edward will also be heading up an investigation of their own to determine what actions need to be taken.
