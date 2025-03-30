Jeffersonville (Ind.) stunned No. 8 Fishers (Ind.) 67-66 in overtime Saturday in the Indiana Class 4A state championship to capture the program's second state championship. The upset also snapped the Tigers' 43-game winning streak.

Four-star Northwestern signee Tre Singleton was the catalyst for the Red Devils as he finished with 26 points, five rebounds and four assists. However, it was a layup from junior guard Elijah Cheeks with 32 seconds remaining that was the difference that led Jeffersonville to the one-point victory and a first state championship since 1993.

Fishers jumped ahead 11-8 at the end of the first quarter before Jeffersonville (24-5) turned things around and led 30-24 at the half. ...

