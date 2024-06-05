The journey of Joyce Edwards will always have its roots in Camden (S.C.).



The basketball standout and multi-sport athlete is headed to play for coach Dawn Staley and the reigning national champions at the University of South Carolina.



During the past four years, however, Edwards has built a legacy in Camden that stands so tall the school created an award, the Order of the Bulldog, to fully honor her accomplishments.



The three-sport sensation again towered over the competition in volleyball, basketball and soccer, earning countless accolades, including MaxPreps All-American honors on the hardwood.Edwards caps her four-year Camden career being named the MaxPreps Female National Athlete of the Year for the second time. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com