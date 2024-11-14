Adidas announced Thursday it has signed 16-year-old Kaleena Smith, a five-star recruit from Ontario Christian High School, to its first NIL deal for a high school women's basketball player. Smith becomes the company's first signing under three-time WNBA champion Candace Parker, who earlier this year was named the company's president of women's basketball.

Smith was dominant as a freshman at Ontario Christian, as she was named the 2023-2024 Girls Basketball MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year and also a member of the 2024 USA Women's U17 National Team. Now the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2027 per 247Sports' composite rankings, Smith picks up an Adidas sponsorship not only for herself, but also for Ontario Christian's team and her AAU team as it joins the 3SSB circuit. Smith also joins a group of women's basketball players sponsored by Adidas that include Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Aliyah Boston, Aaliyah Edwards and more.

"I embrace any opportunity to challenge myself and improve my game, and I believe that's what has fostered the confidence and skill I have on the court," Smith said in a statement. "I'm blessed to be part of something Candace is creating, and to get to do that with a brand like adidas who is taking a different approach to play a role to help grow the game for players like me. Plus, I'm really excited to get to rock the Harden sneakers this season."

"When I think about the future of women's basketball, it's clear it's in good hands with hoopers like Kaleena," Candace Parker said. "Not only is she a tenacious competitor on the court, she's also someone who understands what's required off it and is committed to putting in the work. We couldn't be prouder to welcome her to the sisterhood of talented women who make up adidas Women's Basketball."