Kate Harpring of Marist (Atlanta, Ga.), Saniyah Hall of SPIRE Academy (Geneva, Ohio), Jerzy Robinson of Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), Addison Bjorn of Park Hill South (Riverside, Mo.) and Sydney Douglas of Centennial (Corona, Calif.) headline high school players named to the U19 roster announced by USA Basketball this weekend.



The quintet is also joined by MaxPreps All-Americans Sienna Betts of Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), Jazzy Davidson of Clackamas (Ore.) and Emilee Skinner of Ridgeline (Millville, Utah). The trio is entering their freshman seasons at UCLA, USC and Duke, respectively.



The team will compete in the 2025 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup from July 12-20 in Brno, Czechia. ...

