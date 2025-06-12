ROCK HILL, S.C. — The stars were on display Wednesday at the NBPA Top 100 High School Basketball Camp as 111 of the top prospects in the country showcased their skills in a Rock Hill Sports & Event Center packed with some of the biggest names in the sport.

Camp coaches include current and former NBA players Andre Drummond, Taj Gibson, John Wall and Isaiah Thomas among others. Notable assistants include former college head coaches Fran Fraschilla, Phil Martelli, Aaron McKie and Tubby Smith.

Other former NBA players spotted throughout the venue included former champions Matt Barnes, Richard Hamilton, James Jones and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Rick Barnes of Tennessee, John Calipari of Kentucky, Hubert Davis of North Carolina, Pat Kelsey of Louisville, Dusty May of Michigan, Mark Pope of Kentucky and John Scheyer of Duke headlined the long list of college coaches making the trip to the Palmetto State to recruit the nation's top prospects.Dylan Mingo of Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) shined the brightest on the first day of scrimmages. ...

