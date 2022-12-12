LeBron James' youngest son, Bryce James, has signed an NIL contract with Klutch Sports, which is the agency that was founded by James' friend and agent Rich Paul. Klutch Sports announced the signing on Monday.

Klutch Sports will handle Bryce James' negotiations with various companies when it comes to endorsement deals while the 15-year old is at the high school level.

Much like his older brother, Bronny James, Bryce James plays at the Sierra Canyon School in Southern California. Bryce James is would be in the 2025 recruiting class and isn't currently rated by 247Sports or any of the major recruiting services.

Some basketball analysts believe that Bryce James could actually be the more talented of the two James brothers. Bronny James is currently rated as the No. 43 overall player and a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Bronny James has scholarship offers from blueblood schools such as Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina among many others.

Bryce James is obviously a long way away from realizing any NBA dreams, but the youngest James basketball standout will likely make plenty of money in NIL endorsements deals before he's anywhere near being drafted.