Jordan Divens will be providing live audio from the City of Palms semifinal games starting at 5:00 p.m local time. Click the play button below to begin the live stream.

Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) vs. Columbus (Miami, Fla.), 5:00 p.m.

Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.) vs. Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.), 7:00 p.m.

Divens will go live roughly five minutes before tip-off. If there is no audio, the game has yet to start. There are also game breaks during timeouts, end of quarter, halftime or any delay in action. You may not hear audio during those times.

