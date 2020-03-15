Louisiana, three other states crown high school basketball champions Saturday in face of national pandemic
Top 100 standout Reece Beekman leads Scotlandville to fourth straight Louisiana title the same day four states complete championship brackets in front of sparse to no crowds due to coronavirus scare.
Video: Scotlandville wins fourth straight state title
Highlights of Scotlandville's 66-39 win over St. Augustine in the Division 1 championship.
While most of the nation's boys and girls title-contending basketball teams were grounded at home Saturday by the coronavirus scare, at least four states finished off championship brackets on the court, albeit with few, if any, fans.
On what could be of the final day of the 2019-20 high school basketball season, Scotlandville (Baton Rouge) defeated St. Augustine (New Orleans) 66-39 to capture their fourth consecutive Louisiana (LHSAA) state championship, to highlight the day.
Missouri, Nebraska and New Mexico also handed out trophies Saturday, after Iowa powered through to claim boys champions on Friday. ...
