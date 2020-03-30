MaxPreps 2019-20 Boys Basketball Junior All-American Team

O'Dea star Paolo Banchero earns MaxPreps Junior Player of the Year honors.

Video: Paolo Banchero highlights

See MaxPreps Junior of the Year in action for O'Dea.

Highlighted by National Junior of the Year Paolo Banchero of O'Dea (Seattle), MaxPreps presents the 2019-20 Boys Basketball Junior All-American Team.

Selections are based on team success, individual production and local, regional and state honors from the recently-completed season. Potential at the college and professional level is not a primary consideration. Players in post-graduate or non-scholastic programs are not eligible for inclusion.

Past Juniors of the Year

2010 — Austin Rivers, Winter Park (Winter Park, Fla.)

2011 — Tony Parker, Miller Grove (Lithonia, Ga.)
2012 — Jabari Parker, Simeon (Chicago)
2013 — Stanley Johnson, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
2014 — Ben Simmons, Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)
2015 — Jayson Tatum, Chaminade (St.

