MaxPreps 2019-20 Boys Basketball Junior All-American Team

Highlighted by National Junior of the Year Paolo Banchero of O'Dea (Seattle), MaxPreps presents the 2019-20 Boys Basketball Junior All-American Team.





Selections are based on team success, individual production and local, regional and state honors from the recently-completed season. Potential at the college and professional level is not a primary consideration. Players in post-graduate or non-scholastic programs are not eligible for inclusion.

Past Juniors of the Year

2010 — Austin Rivers, Winter Park (Winter Park, Fla.)



2011 — Tony Parker, Miller Grove (Lithonia, Ga.)

2012 — Jabari Parker, Simeon (Chicago)

2013 — Stanley Johnson, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

2014 — Ben Simmons, Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

2015 — Jayson Tatum, Chaminade (St. ...

