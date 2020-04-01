MaxPreps 2019-20 Boys Basketball Sophomore All-American Team
Lincoln sensation Emoni Bates earns Player of the Year honors.
Video: Emoni Bates highlights
See the MaxPreps Sophomore of the Year in action.
Highlighted by National Sophomore of the Year Emoni Bates of Lincoln (Ypsilanti, Mich.), MaxPreps presents the 2019-20 Boys Basketball Sophomore All-American Team.
Selections are based on team success, individual production and local, regional and state honors from the recently completed season. Potential at the college or professional level is not a primary consideration. Players in post-graduate or non-scholastic programs are not eligible for inclusion.
Past Sophomore of the Year selections:
2010 — DaJuan Coleman, Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.)
2011 — Aquille Carr, Patterson (Baltimore)
2012 — Andrew Wiggins, Huntington Prep (Huntington, W. Va.)
2013 — Malik Newman, Callaway (Jackson, Miss.)
2014 — Joshua Jackson, Consortium College Prep (Detroit, Mich.); Jayson Tatum, Chaminade (St. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
ESPN2 to re-air LeBron, Bronny games
St. Vincent-St. Mary's 2002 win over Oak Hill Academy among games to be featured.
-
Extending the Season: Te-Hina Paopao
Finally healthy, the Oregon-bound point guard led La Jolla Country Day to a national championship.
-
AMRAP workout with Katerina Kountoris
The certified trainer puts us through the paces with a quick, but effective four-exercise routine.
-
7 home workouts with Katerina Kountouris
The certified trainer helps the high school sports community fit and upbeat during COVID-19.
-
Greatest girls hoops teams of all time
Oregon City's 1996 powerhouse edges Christ the King for No. 1 spot.
-
Towel workout with Katerina Kountouris
The certified trainer utilizes a towel in another home workout to benefit the high school sports...