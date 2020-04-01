MaxPreps 2019-20 Boys Basketball Sophomore All-American Team

Video: Emoni Bates highlights

See the MaxPreps Sophomore of the Year in action.

Highlighted by National Sophomore of the Year Emoni Bates of Lincoln (Ypsilanti, Mich.), MaxPreps presents the 2019-20 Boys Basketball Sophomore All-American Team.





Selections are based on team success, individual production and local, regional and state honors from the recently completed season. Potential at the college or professional level is not a primary consideration. Players in post-graduate or non-scholastic programs are not eligible for inclusion.

Past Sophomore of the Year selections:

2010 — DaJuan Coleman, Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.)

2011 — Aquille Carr, Patterson (Baltimore)

2012 — Andrew Wiggins, Huntington Prep (Huntington, W. Va.)

2013 — Malik Newman, Callaway (Jackson, Miss.)

2014 — Joshua Jackson, Consortium College Prep (Detroit, Mich.); Jayson Tatum, Chaminade (St. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com