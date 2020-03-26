MaxPreps 2019-20 High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Paige Bueckers
Overall desire to win fuels UConn commit as she leaves Hopkins riding 62-game winning streak.
Video: Paige Bueckers highlights
See the 2019-20 Player of the Year in action.
"I always want to win," Paige Bueckers said. "That's my main objective."
Combine that steely determination to dominate with elite athleticism and an off-the-charts basketball IQ, and you have the 2019-20 MaxPreps Player of the Year.
Winning? She leaves Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), No. 4 in the nation, with a 62-game winning streak that's still going.
Athleticism? The Hopkins' boys coach says the 5-10 Bueckers could start for his team.
Basketball IQ? "She sees the game two or three passes in advance," said coach Brian Cosgriff.
And yes, she's competitive. "Even in board games with my family, I hate losing," says Bueckers. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
MaxPreps Basketball All-American Team
Highlighting the games's top 50 performers from the 2019-20 season.
-
At Home Workout with Katerina Kountouris
Watch the certified physical trainer and professional host lead student-athletes who are relegated...
-
Top 10 buzzer beaters of the year
No NCAA Tournament, no problem – we've got your March Madness right here.
-
Top single-game basketball point totals
Freshman Mikey Williams of San Ysidro has highest total for 2020.
-
Final girls basketball assist leaders
See who the top 50 playmakers were in the nation and where they played.
-
Final girls basketball rebound leaders
See where the Top 50 rebounders in the nation reside and how many they pulled down.