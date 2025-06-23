MaxPreps National Junior of the Year Saniyah Hall has transferred to SPIRE Academy (Geneva, Ohio) after spending one season at Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.), she posted on her Instagram account this weekend. She was recently hailed as the top high school player regardless of class.



Hall, an Ohio native who led Laurel (Shaker Heights, Ohio) to a Division II runner-up finish in 2023, helped Montverde to a 26-2 record in her lone season in Florida. She averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals for the Eagles.



She holds multiple offers from Power 5 schools, including South Carolina, UCLA, USC, Iowa and UConn to name a few.

The departure of Hall from Montverde isn't completely unexpected after head coach Matt Shewmake left the program after the season for an assistant coaching job at Grand Canyon University. ...

