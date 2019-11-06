MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 1 Montverde Academy

Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings

Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.



No. 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

Head Coach: Kevin Boyle Last Season: No. 4 in final Top 100, 22-3 (GEICO Nationals semifinalist) Key Contributors: Scottie Barnes (6-foot-8, Sr., W) — Committed to Florida State Cade Cunningham (6-6, Sr., G) — Committed to Oklahoma State Caleb Houstan (6-8, So., F) Zeb Jackson (6-2, Sr., G) — Committed to Michigan

Zeb Jackson (6-2, Sr., G) — Committed to Michigan Langston Love (6-4, Jr., G) Moses Moody (6-5, Sr., G) Ryan Nembhard (6-1, Jr., G) Day'Ron Sharpe (6-10, Sr., C) — Committed to North Carolina Dariq Whitehead (6-5, So., G)Key Games/Events: Nov. 29 at Duncanville (Texas) — Thanksgiving Hoopfest Dec. 12 vs. ... Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com