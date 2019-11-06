MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 1 Montverde Academy
Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes headline loaded Eagles roster with a strong chance at capturing fifth GEICO Nationals title.
Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings
Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.
Head Coach: Kevin Boyle
Last Season: No. 4 in final Top 100, 22-3 (GEICO Nationals semifinalist)
Key Contributors:
Scottie Barnes (6-foot-8, Sr., W) — Committed to Florida State
Cade Cunningham (6-6, Sr., G) — Committed to Oklahoma State
Caleb Houstan (6-8, So., F)Zeb Jackson (6-2, Sr., G) — Committed to Michigan
Langston Love (6-4, Jr., G)
Moses Moody (6-5, Sr., G)
Ryan Nembhard (6-1, Jr., G)
Day'Ron Sharpe (6-10, Sr., C) — Committed to North Carolina
Dariq Whitehead (6-5, So., G)Key Games/Events:
Nov. 29 at Duncanville (Texas) — Thanksgiving Hoopfest
Dec. 12 vs. ...
