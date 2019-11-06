MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 10 La Lumiere
Despite losing four starters, Lakers reload and take aim for a fifth consecutive GEICO Nationals appearance.
Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings
Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.
Head Coach: Patrick Holmes
Last Season: No. 3 in final Top 100, 30-1 (GEICO Nationals finalist)
Key Contributors:
Wendell Green Jr. (5-foot-10, Sr., G) — Eastern Kentucky commit
Jaden Ivey (6-3, Sr., G) — Purdue commit
Kamari Lands (6-5, So., W)
Rocco Muratori (7-1, Jr., C)
Treyton Thompson (6-10, Jr., F)Jeremy Sochan (6-8, Jr., W)
Denham Wojcik (6-0, Jr., G)Key Games/Events:
Dec. 19-23 vs. TBD — Chick-Fil-A Classic
Jan. 3 vs. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) — Cancer Research Classic
Jan. 4 vs. Roman Catholic (Philadelphia) — Cancer Research Classic
Jan. 18 vs. ...
