MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 10 La Lumiere

Despite losing four starters, Lakers reload and take aim for a fifth consecutive GEICO Nationals appearance.

Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings

Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.


No. 10 La Lumiere (LaPorte, Ind.)

Head Coach: Patrick Holmes

Last Season: No. 3 in final Top 100, 30-1 (GEICO Nationals finalist)

Key Contributors:

Wendell Green Jr. (5-foot-10, Sr., G) — Eastern Kentucky commit

Jaden Ivey (6-3, Sr., G) — Purdue commit

Kamari Lands (6-5, So., W)

Rocco Muratori (7-1, Jr., C)

Treyton Thompson (6-10, Jr., F)

Jeremy Sochan (6-8, Jr., W)
Denham Wojcik (6-0, Jr., G)Key Games/Events:

Dec. 19-23 vs. TBD — Chick-Fil-A Classic

Jan. 3 vs. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) — Cancer Research Classic

Jan. 4 vs. Roman Catholic (Philadelphia) — Cancer Research Classic

Jan. 18 vs. ...

