MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 11 Bishop Gorman

Gaels heavy favorites to capture ninth consecutive Nevada championship, look for national prominence.

Video: Preseason Top 25 high school basketball rankings

Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.


No. 11 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

Head Coach: Grant Rice

Last Season: No. 21 in final Top 100, 28-5 (NIAA Class 4A State champions, GEICO Nationals Participant)

Key Contributors:

Jonathan Braggs (6-2, Jr., G)

Zaon Collins (6-1, Jr., G)

Trent Dieleman (6-8, Sr., F)

Braden Lamar (6-5, Sr., W)

Will McClendon (6-3, Jr., G)

Noah Taitz (6-3, Sr., G) — Committed to Stanford

Mwani Wilkinson (6-6, Sr., W)Key Games/Events:

Dec. 5 vs. Coronado (Henderson, Nev.)

Dec. 18-21 vs. TBD — Tarkanian Classic

Dec. 26-30 vs. TBD — Les Schwab Invitational

Jan. 18 vs. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) — Spalding Hoophall Classic

Jan. 20 vs. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 

