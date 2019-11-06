MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 11 Bishop Gorman
Gaels heavy favorites to capture ninth consecutive Nevada championship, look for national prominence.
Video: Preseason Top 25 high school basketball rankings
Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.
Head Coach: Grant Rice
Last Season: No. 21 in final Top 100, 28-5 (NIAA Class 4A State champions, GEICO Nationals Participant)
Key Contributors:
Jonathan Braggs (6-2, Jr., G)
Zaon Collins (6-1, Jr., G)
Trent Dieleman (6-8, Sr., F)
Braden Lamar (6-5, Sr., W)Will McClendon (6-3, Jr., G)
Noah Taitz (6-3, Sr., G) — Committed to Stanford
Mwani Wilkinson (6-6, Sr., W)Key Games/Events:
Dec. 5 vs. Coronado (Henderson, Nev.)
Dec. 18-21 vs. TBD — Tarkanian Classic
Dec. 26-30 vs. TBD — Les Schwab Invitational
Jan. 18 vs. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) — Spalding Hoophall Classic
Jan. 20 vs. ...
